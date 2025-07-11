ZRP Intensifies Search For Blessed Geza

By A Correspondent – HARARE – Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have escalated efforts to locate ex-ZANU PF member and war veteran Blessed Geza, with international law enforcement agencies now involved in the manhunt.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development, saying the force had reached out to Interpol and regional police networks as part of ongoing investigations.

“The police are still looking for Blessed Geza in relation to ongoing criminal investigations,” said Nyathi.

“It is correct that the Zimbabwe Republic Police has engaged Interpol and relevant regional police services as investigations into the case continue.”

Geza is facing a range of accusations, including motor vehicle theft, inciting public violence, and undermining the authority of the President. Authorities claim the charges stem from recent statements he made sharply criticising President Emmerson Mnangagwa and issuing him a 10-day ultimatum to step down.

The former ruling party official has been vocal on social media, where he denounced Mnangagwa’s leadership and called for political change—rhetoric that has drawn the ire of authorities.

The police say investigations are ongoing and have urged the public to report any information regarding Geza’s whereabouts.

