A Tribute to Zim Soccer Legend

Zimbabwe has lost a piece of its sporting heritage with the passing of Nevison “Scorer” Masunda — a trailblazer of the local football scene whose career began long before televised matches and packed stadiums became the norm.

Masunda, one of the country’s earliest and most revered footballers, died in Bulawayo on Thursday at the age of 101. He was not only known for his blistering pace and deadly finishing, but also for his role in shaping one of Zimbabwe’s iconic football clubs, Mashonaland United, later known as Zimbabwe Saints.

Born in Chivhu in 1923, Masunda’s early life was marked by movement and resilience. His family relocated to Buhera when colonial land seizures forced them off their land, and later moved to Mvuma, where his passion for football took root. There, he played informal games with boys from Chirumanzu — unknowingly laying the foundation for a remarkable career.

At the age of 20, he moved to Bulawayo in search of work and joined Mashonaland United in 1944, 13 years after the club’s founding. Initially a right back, Masunda later transitioned to a forward role, where his speed, ball control, and powerful shot earned him the nickname “Scorer.”

During his time at the club, he played alongside the late Vice-President Joseph Msika, who held the centre-back position. The two formed part of a squad that helped build the early legacy of what would become Zimbabwe Saints.

Masunda passed away peacefully on Thursday morning. According to his eldest son, Robson, the football legend had only fallen ill two days earlier.

“He was sick for just two days. Our mother is the one who had actually been unwell. He died at a city surgery in the morning,” Robson said.

Remarkably active for his age, Masunda had been caring for his ailing wife, Moud (née Musonza), up until the time he took ill. He had celebrated his 101st birthday in March and was believed to be the oldest surviving player from the Zimbabwe Saints legacy.

Nevison Masunda’s life is not just a football story — it is a story of endurance, passion, and history. His contribution to the game and to the country’s early sporting culture will be remembered for generations.

