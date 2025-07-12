Alarm As Health Ministry Records 435 Dog Bites In One Week

By A Correspondent

HARARE – The Ministry of Health and Child Care has raised fresh public health concerns after recording an alarming 435 dog bite cases across Zimbabwe in a single week, according to its latest Weekly Disease Surveillance Report for the period ending 29 June 2025.

The report breaks down the figures, showing that 107 of the bite victims were attacked by dogs known to be vaccinated, 83 by unvaccinated dogs, while a staggering 245 were bitten by dogs with unknown vaccination status—posing serious concerns about rabies transmission.

Masvingo Province recorded the highest number of dog bite cases with 84, followed by Midlands with 64.

The new data pushes the cumulative total of dog bite cases for the year to 15,315, although no related fatalities have been reported.

Health officials warn that while deaths have so far been avoided, the growing numbers suggest a breakdown in animal control systems, as well as gaps in community awareness and pet vaccination compliance.

In addition to dog attacks, the Ministry also flagged continued concerns over snake bites. A total of 21 snake bite cases were recorded during the same week, bringing the year-to-date total to 2,979. Nine of those cases have resulted in fatalities.

The report also confirmed three new anthrax infections in Midlands Province—two from Gokwe South District and one from Gokwe North. These bring the cumulative total to 68 cases so far in 2025, with no deaths reported.

The Ministry has urged communities to remain vigilant, encouraging responsible pet ownership, prompt medical attention after animal bites, and adherence to public health guidelines.

