Chipinge Shines at Manicaland Provincial Games, Takes First Place.

By Effort Manono| Chipinge District emerged victorious in the just-ended Provincial Games held at John Cowe Primary School in Makoni District. The district’s outstanding performances across various sporting disciplines saw them finish first overall.

In volleyball, the Chipinge boys’ team claimed the top spot after defeating Makoni by two sets to zero. The girls’ team also performed exceptionally well, finishing second after being edged out by Buhera the defending champions.

Netball witnessed the rise of new champions, Nyaututu, who triumphed over Mutare. Their win ended Garahwa’s decade long dominance, pushing the former champions to third place.

In boys’ soccer, the defending champions finished third after being knocked out by Makoni, who were later defeated by Mahachi Chipinge’s second team by two goals to one. Chipinge also dominated rugby, where both their first and second teams claimed first and second places respectively.

Overall, Chipinge and Mutare were tied in the number of gold medals, but Chipinge secured the top position by winning more silver medals.

Speaking after the soccer match, Assistant Coach Mr. Madzinga of St. Peters Primary School said:

“The boys played very well, and their combinations were excellent. Our strikers were sharp and created several opportunities. Although not all were converted into goals, I’m proud of how they handled the pressure. The opponents initially tried to disrupt our passing game with long balls, but the team adapted well, scored the equaliser, and eventually the winning goal.”

Team captain Prayer Gojo expressed his joy at the victory, stating:

“The play was good, and I’m happy we were crowned champions.”

He went on to highlight Elsahadai Muumbe of Nyazvikari as the player of the tournament.

Manicaland Province NAPH Chairman, Mr. Chipongo, commented:

“We are pleased with the high level of competition. It shows that co-curricular activities are being taken seriously in our schools. We must continue preparing our teams if we want to remain champions. Our goal is to qualify and register our soccer boys , netball and volleyball for the COSASA Games.”

In his congratulatory remarks, District Schools Inspector Mr. Mike Chanyau said:

“Chipinge is known for winning, and these results clearly reflect our commitment and identity.”

The Guest of Honour, Manicaland Provincial Education Director Mr. Richard Gabaza, praised the athletes’ performance and encouraged those heading to the national stage to be prepared.

“The level of competition will intensify. We are known for being number one. If we must settle for anything else, then number two but we don’t know any other positions. Manicaland is an all rounder, and what we are doing aligns perfectly with the Heritage-Based Curriculum, which aims to produce innovative and self-reliant learners.”

The Honourable Minister of Education, Mrs. Angeline Gata, is expected to attend the upcoming national competition, and officials emphasized the importance of making her proud.

The Manicaland team will begin their training camp on Tuesday at John Cowe Primary School, in preparation for the National Games to be held in Marondera District, Mashonaland East.

