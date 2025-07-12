JUST IN: Several Feared Dead as Fuel Tanker Explodes
By A Correspondent-Several people are feared dead following a fuel tanker explosion in Mashava, Masvingo Province.
Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, confirmed the incident but said details remain sketchy as police officers are still on the ground gathering information.
“We can confirm there has been an explosion involving a fuel tanker in Mashava. Our officers are at the scene. We will provide full details once investigations are complete,” said Inspector Dhewa.
More to follow…