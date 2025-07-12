JUST IN: Several Feared Dead as Fuel Tanker Explodes

Spread the love

By A Correspondent-Several people are feared dead following a fuel tanker explosion in Mashava, Masvingo Province.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, confirmed the incident but said details remain sketchy as police officers are still on the ground gathering information.

“We can confirm there has been an explosion involving a fuel tanker in Mashava. Our officers are at the scene. We will provide full details once investigations are complete,” said Inspector Dhewa.

Happening now: A fuel tanker has caught fire in Mashava. Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident, saying police officers are currently at the scene.



More details to follow… pic.twitter.com/WnEY8eIuPF — TellZim News (@TellZimbabwe) July 12, 2025

More to follow…

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...