Liverpool Star Keen To Join Real Madrid

Ibrahima Konaté is increasingly pushing for a move to Real Madrid, with reports suggesting the transfer saga is gathering momentum.

According to Spanish outlet La Ser, negotiations are accelerating as Konaté has made it clear he wants to join the Spanish giants.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are reportedly open to parting ways with the French defender if he continues to reject contract renewal offers. The club is said to be weighing its options amid the player’s firm stance.

All signs now point to a potential summer exit, with Konaté focused solely on sealing a switch to the Santiago Bernabéu.

