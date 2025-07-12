Flames As Fuel Tanker Collides Head-On with Lobels Truck

Spread the love

BREAKING NEWS | Mashava Fuel Tanker Inferno Sparks Outrage Over Public Safety Neglect

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Mashava, Zimbabwe – A horrifying scene unfolded along the highway in Mashava earlier today when a fuel tanker collided head-on with a Lobels bread delivery truck, erupting into a towering inferno that sent plumes of black smoke high into the sky.

In images captured from the aftermath of the accident, dozens of people—some including children—can be seen dangerously close to the burning wreckage, with flames visibly engulfing one of the vehicles. The fuel tanker reportedly burst into flames moments after impact, making the situation even more perilous.

Despite the clear and imminent danger, crowds are seen congregating just metres away from the blaze, with many appearing to be filming or observing the scene rather than evacuating to a safe distance.

⸻

What the Images Show:

• Thick, black smoke billowing into the sky, likely from burning petroleum products.

• A crowd of people—many barefoot or in casual clothing—gathering within the danger zone, along both the roadside and embankments.

• Children are visible in the frame, some approaching the fire instead of retreating.

⸻

Dangers of Standing Near a Burning Fuel Tanker:

1. Explosion Risk: Fuel tankers contain highly flammable materials that can cause secondary explosions.

2. Toxic Fumes: Inhalation of the smoke from petroleum fires can lead to serious respiratory issues, poisoning, or long-term health effects.

3. Flying Debris: Exploding components like tyres, fuel caps, or fragments of the tank itself can act as deadly projectiles.

4. Rapid Fire Spread: Fire can quickly spread to dry vegetation or nearby vehicles, trapping bystanders.

5. Structural Collapse: Trucks and tankers can collapse inward, sending flames outward unpredictably.

⸻

Safety Procedure in Such Circumstances:

Authorities and safety experts stress the following steps should be followed:

• Evacuate the area immediately—at least 300 metres away from the fire.

• Avoid inhaling smoke—cover your mouth with cloth if you must pass near the scene.

• Do not take photos or videos—this delays your evacuation and attracts others to danger.

• Alert emergency services immediately if they are not yet on the scene.

• Prevent others from approaching—especially children or untrained civilians.

• Allow only trained responders to manage the scene.

⸻

This tragic incident in Mashava may be reminder of the critical need for public education on disaster response and fuel-related emergencies. While it remains unclear how many casualties or injuries were sustained in this incident, the presence of civilians so close to a burning fuel tanker raises major concerns about safety awareness and emergency crowd control in Zimbabwe.

Authorities are being urged to investigate both the cause of the accident and the lack of immediate cordon protocols to prevent possible further loss of life.

⸻

Developing story…

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...