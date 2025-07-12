Masvingo Police Refuse To Open Docket For Rowdy Zanu PF Hooligans Who Disrupted Job Sikhala Book Launch

Spread the love



By A Correspondent

MASVINGO – The violent disruption of a book launch in Masvingo on Friday night has reignited public outrage over what many see as a disturbing pattern of police inaction when crimes are committed by individuals linked to the ruling Zanu PF party.

The launch of Footprints in the Chains, a biography chronicling the life of opposition figure Job Sikhala, turned chaotic when a mob of intoxicated Zanu PF supporters stormed the Charles Austin Theatre and attacked guests, including respected journalist Matthew Takaona and academic Dr. Takavafira Zhou.

The perpetrators—some of whom are well-known in Masvingo political circles—openly chanted party slogans and caused mayhem with little fear of consequences.

Police are yet to issue a formal statement or make a single arrest—despite video evidence and numerous eyewitness accounts identifying the assailants.

“This is the norm now,” said one attendee who asked not to be named.

“If you wear a Zanu PF t-shirt, you can beat people in broad daylight and nothing will happen to you.”

The event, meant to be a peaceful celebration of literary freedom and political reflection, has instead become another flashpoint in Zimbabwe’s long-standing debate over selective law enforcement.

Rights groups and civic leaders say the Masvingo incident is not isolated but part of a broader trend in which politically aligned violence goes unpunished, fueling a culture of impunity.

“Why are they untouchable?” asked a civic activist in Masvingo.

“We have names. We have videos. We have victims. What more do the police need?”

Police have reportedly refused to open a docket for the rowdy Zanu PF supporters, despite multiple complaints filed by victims and witnesses.

Analysts warn that the failure to arrest and prosecute politically connected individuals is undermining public trust in law enforcement and creating a climate of fear ahead of potential electoral contests.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...