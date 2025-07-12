MK Party gives Ramaphosa 48hours ultimatum to fire Minister Mchunu

MK party gives Ramaphosa 48 hours to fire police minister Mchunu

The MK Party’s Parliamentary Leader, John Hlophe, has issued a formal letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding the urgent dismissal of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu within 48 hours.

Hlophe’s letter cites serious allegations made by General Mkhwanazi, including the disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team, alleged corruption, interference in police investigations, and the collapse of crime intelligence leadership.

He accuses Mchunu of political meddling and calls for immediate action: firing the minister, reinstating the disbanded task team, and launching a commission of inquiry to restore public trust and accountability.

The letter reflects mounting pressure on the presidency to address concerns over policing and political violence in South Africa.

