Parents Face Jail or Hefty Fines for Children’s Drug Offences, Police Warn

Spread the love

In a stark warning to Zimbabwean parents, law enforcement officials have revealed that under existing laws, parents and guardians can now be prosecuted, fined, or jailed if their minor children are convicted of drug-related or sexual offences.

This revelation was made by Sergeant Precious Chiware, the Assistant Coordinator of the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Victim Friendly Unit (VFU) in Mutare District, during the ongoing #NotInMyVillage Campaign, which aims to combat child marriages and all forms of sexual abuse against children.

Speaking at a high-level community engagement held in Mutare and Marange, which brought together legal, medical, civil registry experts, and local leaders, Sgt Chiware said:

“It is sad that most parents are unaware that they can be held liable for offences committed by their children. This provision was enacted to promote responsible parental care and accountability in our communities — all in the best interest of the child.”

The campaign, launched by the National Aids Council and partners, strategically targets traditional leaders and male guardians — who often hold positions of influence — to shift cultural norms and prevent abuse.

Manicaland NAC Provincial Manager, Mr Artwell Shiridzinomwa, emphasized the importance of male involvement:

“Men are not only decision-makers and protectors in families but, in many cases, the perpetrators. Engaging them is essential if we are to eliminate child sexual abuse and drug use.”

Legal Basis for Parental Liability

According to Zimbabwean law, particularly Section 92 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) and the Children’s Act (Chapter 5:06), a parent or guardian can be held criminally liable if they neglect to prevent, enable, or directly or indirectly contribute to a minor’s criminal behaviour.

Amendments made in 2023 further strengthen these provisions. Penalties for parents include:

• Up to 10 years imprisonment or a US$2,000 fine for allowing a child to frequent or reside in a brothel.

• Up to 15 years imprisonment or a US$3,000 fine for facilitating or negligently allowing child seduction, abduction, or commercial sexual exploitation.

• Up to 15 years imprisonment or a US$5,000 fine for enabling or allowing the creation of child sexual abuse material.

Child sexual abuse material is legally defined as “any representation of a child involved in real or simulated explicit sexual activities or sexual parts of a child intended for sexual purposes.”

Legal Expert Weighs In

Renowned Mutare-based lawyer, Mr Johannes Zviuya of Bere Brothers Legal Practitioners, stressed that Zimbabwe’s legal framework places a duty of care squarely on parents’ shoulders.

“A parent is criminally liable if they encourage, train, facilitate, or fail to reasonably prevent their child from committing an offence. This includes exposure to drugs, prostitution, or criminal associations,” he said.

Mr Zviuya pointed to Section 13 of the Children’s Act, which holds guardians criminally liable if they fail to take reasonable steps to stop a child’s offence. This law recognizes indirect forms of neglect — including tolerating criminal environments, ignoring behavioural red flags, or allowing unsupervised access to harmful influences.

A National Wake-Up Call

These developments mark a significant shift in Zimbabwe’s approach to child protection — moving from solely punishing offenders to holding the entire ecosystem of responsibility, especially parents, accountable.

Community leaders have been urged to take this message seriously and lead by example. As the #NotInMyVillage Campaign continues, calls are growing louder for intensive civic education, law enforcement involvement, and family rehabilitation programs to prevent a future generation lost to drug abuse and sexual exploitation. – NewZiana/ManicaPost

ENDS

⸻

Editor’s Note:

If you suspect child abuse or neglect, contact the ZRP Victim Friendly Unit or your local police station. Community reporting saves lives.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...