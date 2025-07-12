Sanyatwe Family Targeted in Mnangagwa-Chiwenga Succession War

By A Correspondent – Former Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander, Lieutenant General (Retired) Anselem Sanyatwe, is under mounting pressure from within ZANU PF, with state institutions now allegedly being weaponised to target his family businesses due to his perceived loyalty to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Last week, operatives from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), working with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), shut down seven branches of Madhadha Liquor, a business owned by Sanyatwe’s son-in-law, Danmore Mambondiyani. The raids in Harare have sparked allegations of political persecution, as the outlets were not afforded the opportunity to regularise their operations—an unusual departure from standard enforcement protocol.

The crackdown is widely viewed as part of a broader purge targeting allies of Chiwenga in the escalating succession battle ahead of the 2028 elections. Sanyatwe, who was removed from his military post by President Emmerson Mnangagwa just before planned protests by war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza on March 31, is believed to be a key figure in Chiwenga’s camp.

Mambondiyani, who also serves as ZANU PF Youth League Deputy Secretary for Administration, has previously come under the spotlight. His fuel company, Liquid Cargo, was recently accused—allegedly without basis—of supplying fuel that damaged customers’ vehicles, a move critics say was politically engineered.

According to ZANU PF insiders, the clampdown is being spearheaded by Mnangagwa-aligned figures in Manicaland, notably David Munowenyu, CEO of Discovery Ambulance Services. Munowenyu, who is reportedly linked to controversial cleric Uebert Angel, is accused of collaborating with CIO operatives to weaken Sanyatwe’s political and economic base.

When contacted, Munowenyu dismissed the allegations.

“It’s just name-dropping. I think it’s naïve to involve me. If ZIMRA is doing its job and closing people’s outlets for whatever reason, what has that got to do with me? I’m just a small fish,” he said.

ZIMRA spokesperson Gladman Njani refused to comment on the CIO’s role, citing client confidentiality.

The incident underscores the deepening divisions within ZANU PF, where succession rivalries are now spilling into state agencies and private businesses. As the contest to succeed Mnangagwa heats up, political retribution appears to be taking centre stage, with economic sabotage being used as a tool to settle factional scores.

