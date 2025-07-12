Shava leaves ZCDC

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) chairman Munashe Shava has reportedly left the miner , a position he held since his appointment in 2022.

Shava

His departure marks a notable transition in the leadership of the organization, which plays a crucial role in the country’s diamond mining sector.

Shava’s tenure as chairman was characterized by efforts to enhance the operational efficiency of ZCDC and improve its corporate governance.

Under his guidance, the company focused on advancing sustainable mining practices and increasing transparency in its operations.

He was instrumental in fostering partnerships with stakeholders to boost the industry’s growth and ensure that the benefits of diamond mining were felt across local communities.

Shava could not be reached for a comment.

The reasons behind his resignation have not been publicly disclosed, but sources suggest that it may be linked to strategic changes within the government and the mining sector.

It is rumored that former Mines Permanent Secretary Onismo Moyo will take over.

