Utterly Devastated: Accused’s Dad Speaks On Dr Fortune Gomo Murder

By A Correspondent

DUNDEE – The father of the man accused of murdering Zimbabwean-born scientist Dr Fortune Gomo has expressed his heartbreak and offered condolences to her grieving family, describing the tragedy as “absolutely horrendous.”

Kyler Rattray, 20, appeared in court on Monday charged with the murder of Dr Gomo, who was found fatally stabbed on South Road in Dundee on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 4:25pm, but despite efforts by paramedics, the 39-year-old scientist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder inquiry was launched, and Kyler Rattray, of Adamson Court, was arrested. He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, where he faced a single charge of using a knife to stab Dr Gomo to death. The brief, private hearing before Sheriff Gregor Murray resulted in Rattray being remanded in custody for further examination. A second court appearance is expected within the next eight days.

As the community reels from the violent death, Kenny Rattray, father of the accused, has broken his silence and sent a message of sympathy to Dr Gomo’s loved ones.

“I send my condolences to her family, her daughter, her close friends,” he said. “I’ve just been praying every single hour that people could find the strength to get through this, whether they do or not, I just hope they’ve got some kind of support network, because it’s absolutely horrendous.”

Struggling to come to terms with the situation, he added: “I’m trying to get through the hours here. We’ve been left utterly devastated.”

Originally from Zimbabwe, Dr Fortune Gomo was a respected scientist working for Scottish Water. She earned her PhD in Geography and Environmental Science from the University of Dundee. A university spokesperson described her death as a “truly shocking event.”

The Dundee community has since rallied in grief and remembrance. Floral tributes were left along South Road, and a large crowd gathered at a vigil and march held at City Square on Sunday evening.

The National African & Black Association’s Dundee chapter released a heartfelt statement, describing Dr Gomo as a beacon of hope and unity.

“Dr Gomo was an exceptional woman whose warmth, compassion, and steadfast commitment left an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know her,” the group said. “She was not only a valued member of our community but also a source of strength, inspiration, and kindness to many.”

Dr Gomo is being remembered as a cherished mother, wife, colleague, and friend, whose legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

