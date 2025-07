Video: Jealousy Mawarire Humiliates Mnangagwa, Tagwirei…

Political analyst Jealousy Mawarire, in an interview with Newzroom Afrika, criticized President Mnangagwa’s 2030 agenda, citing poor leadership, policy failures, and corruption—particularly involving figures like Kudakwashe Tagwirei—as key drivers of Zimbabwe’s prolonged political and economic decline.

WATCH | Zimbabwean political analyst Jealousy Mawarire was interviewed on Newzroom Afrika, where he discussed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda, government policies, land tenure issues, and corruption.



He highlighted how poor leadership, policy failures, and corruption…

