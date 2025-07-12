Zanu PF Activists Assault Journalist Matthew Takaona at Sikhala Book Launch in Masvingo

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

MASVINGO – A book launch event for Footprints in the Chains, the biography of opposition politician Job Sikhala, turned violent on Friday night after a mob of suspected ZANU PF activists stormed the Charles Austin Theatre and attacked guests.

Chaos ensued in front of a packed audience at the Masvingo Civic Centre, where the crowd had gathered for what was expected to be a peaceful literary event.

Instead, the night descended into chaos when a group of intoxicated Zanu PF activists disrupted proceedings by shouting political slogans.

Journalist and Masvingo Mirror consultant Matthew Takaona, who was serving as Guest of Honour, was physically attacked during the chaos.

He was dragged from the podium while delivering his speech, as chairs were thrown and banners destroyed.

In a particularly disturbing moment, one of the speakers, respected academic and activist Dr. Takavafira Zhou, was struck with the event’s pulpit as he attempted to calm the situation.

Multiple witnesses described the attack as orchestrated and politically motivated.

“This wasn’t random,” said one visibly shaken attendee. “They came here to provoke, to intimidate, and to silence. It was a disgraceful display of intolerance.”

Others who were present expressed fear and anger, with one participant stating, “What happened here tonight sends a dangerous message — that free speech in Zimbabwe is under siege.”

The launch was part of a national tour of the biography, which chronicles Sikhala’s life, activism, and long-standing clashes with the state. Friday’s events have raised concerns over rising political violence, especially against perceived opponents of the ruling party.

“This is not just an attack on individuals. It’s an attack on ideas and expression,” said another observer, who called for urgent action to hold perpetrators accountable.

Despite the mayhem, organisers vowed to press on with the tour, insisting that violence will not derail their mission.

At the time of publication, no arrests had been made, and police had not yet issued a statement regarding the attack.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...