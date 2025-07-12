Zanu PF Women’s League Declares Mnangagwa To Stay In Office Beyond 2028

By A Correspondent

HARARE – Political tension is mounting following a controversial declaration by the ZANU PF Women’s League that President Emmerson Mnangagwa should remain in office beyond 2028 — a move that critics say openly undermines Zimbabwe’s constitutional term limits and signals a dangerous drift toward authoritarianism.

The declaration, made during the Women’s League National Assembly on Friday, was announced by the league’s Secretary for Administration, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, who confirmed that all provincial chairladies were rallying behind the resolution first made in Bulawayo.

“All chairladies are moving with the resolution made in Bulawayo for the President to stay in office beyond 2028,” Mutsvangwa stated, in a speech that has drawn sharp criticism from opposition figures and civic groups.

The Zimbabwean Constitution clearly states that a president can serve a maximum of two five-year terms. Mnangagwa, who is currently in his second and final term, is due to step down in 2028 — but the Women’s League appears eager to reverse that through political pressure and loyalty pledges.

“We are not only pledging our political loyalty but leading in mobilisation,” Mutsvangwa added. “Our women are taking the lead in cell verification and voter mobilisation efforts. We want to modernise the party and make it attractive to young people.”

Critics, however, say the League’s position is not only anti-democratic but out of touch with the real struggles Zimbabwean women face — including economic hardship, healthcare inequality, and gender-based violence.

“Instead of fighting for women’s rights and economic empowerment, they are fighting to extend the term of a man whose leadership has left women worse off,” said human rights advocate Thandeka Moyo. “This is not leadership — it’s political servitude.”

Mutsvangwa also heaped praise on Women’s League Secretary Mabel Chinomona, portraying her as a national representative of all women, even those outside ZANU PF.

“The Secretary for Women’s Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona, understands the needs of all women in Zimbabwe, even outside ZANU PF. She is hardworking despite the many responsibilities she has,” said Mutsvangwa.

But opposition voices say such claims are misleading and politically manipulative.

“To suggest ZANU PF speaks for all women in Zimbabwe is not only dishonest, it’s dangerous,” said CCC parliamentarian and gender activist Hon. Susan Matsunga. “They are hijacking the voice of women to defend power — not to defend women.”

As calls for a third term grow louder within ruling party structures, legal experts warn that any move to alter presidential term limits would require a constitutional amendment — a move likely to trigger national backlash and further destabilise Zimbabwe’s fragile democracy.

“Let’s be clear: any attempt to extend Mnangagwa’s term is unconstitutional,” said constitutional lawyer Brian Dube. “If they push forward with this agenda, they risk plunging the country into a constitutional crisis.”

While the Women’s League presents itself as a “pillar of grassroots mobilisation,” critics argue that it has become a tool for consolidating patriarchal power at the expense of genuine women’s advocacy.

As the 2028 deadline approaches, all eyes will be on whether this endorsement translates into legislative action — and how Zimbabwe’s institutions, civil society, and citizens respond.

