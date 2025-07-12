Zimbabweans Munetsi, Chirewa Named in Wolves Squad for Portugal Pre-Season Camp

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Wolverhampton Wanderers have included Zimbabwean internationals Tawanda Chirewa and Marshall Munetsi in their 29-man squad for a pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Chirewa, who recently returned to Wolves after a loan spell at Huddersfield Town, joins the senior squad for the tour.

Before his temporary move, the young midfielder featured mainly for the club’s development side and was occasionally named on the senior team bench.

While his inclusion is seen as a promising step, it remains uncertain whether new head coach Vítor Pereira sees Chirewa as part of his long-term plans for the upcoming Premier League season.

Munetsi, on the other hand, is expected to play a central role once again. The 27-year-old impressed in his debut season at Molineux, earning praise for his work rate, versatility, and leadership in midfield.

The Portugal camp is expected to feature a series of friendlies and tactical drills as Wolves prepare for the 2025/26 season under Pereira’s guidance.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...