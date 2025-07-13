Chamisa Poster Shakes Zanu PF

By A Correspondent-Zanu PF’s candidate in the upcoming Chikomba Ward 10 by-election, Tafadzwa Mukandi, has filed a complaint with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), accusing independent rival Tawanda Muchenje of misleading voters by using Nelson Chamisa’s image on campaign posters.

The July 26 by-election follows the death of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Amos Reza in a motorbike accident last month. Muchenje’s posters feature both Chamisa and the late Reza—an approach Mukandi condemned as deceptive and politically opportunistic.

Mukandi raised the issue during a multi-party liaison meeting chaired by Zec in Chikomba, arguing that an independent candidate should not campaign using images of known political figures.

“If he is truly independent, he should use his own picture, not ride on the popularity of others,” Mukandi said. “This confuses voters into thinking he is endorsed by Chamisa or CCC, which is false.”

The incident reflects a growing trend where former CCC candidates, recalled during the 2023 factional fallout instigated by self-proclaimed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, continue to identify with Chamisa’s image and political vision in their independent bids.

Ironically, Tshabangu himself has used Chamisa’s image in party communications—despite having dislodged him from the CCC leadership.

Muchenje’s campaign manager, Emmanuel Punungwe, dismissed the complaint, saying candidates can use various strategies to appeal to voters. Zec district officer Todd Chibengwa said the commission received no formal complaint and does not regulate campaign content unless it violates electoral laws.

Mukandi, who lost to Reza in the 2023 general election, is contesting the seat for the third time, having won it in a 2022 by-election.

Zec maintained that only those whose images are being used have the right to raise objections.

