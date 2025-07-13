Chelsea, PSG Battle for Club World Cup Glory in New Jersey Showdown…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

East Rutherford, New Jersey – All eyes will be on MetLife Stadium this Sunday as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain lock horns in the final of the inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup, with both Enzo Maresca and Luis Enrique aiming to cap their 2024-25 campaigns in style — and send an early warning to Europe ahead of the new season.

It’s more than just silverware on the line. For Maresca, it’s a chance to stamp his authority on the Chelsea project with a major international trophy just months into his tenure. For Enrique, the final offers the opportunity to showcase PSG’s evolution beyond the Kylian Mbappe era and prove that Les Parisiens remain a global force.

The tactical duel between the two managers promises to be a fascinating one. Both teams have found form at the right time, and each coach will look to exploit key matchups and assert dominance in midfield.

Chelsea Predicted XI:

With Noni Madueke absent, Maresca is expected to keep things simple. Reece James is likely to start over Malo Gusto, while Trevoh Chalobah may get the nod ahead of Tosin Adarabioyo to partner Levi Colwill in defense.

Moises Caicedo has reportedly passed a late fitness test and should join Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

One possible surprise? A double-striker setup featuring Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, with Pedro Neto operating from the right and Joao Pedro shifting left.

Predicted Line-up:

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Joao Pedro; Delap

PSG Predicted XI:

Luis Enrique is expected to stick with his strongest lineup, having found a settled starting XI in recent weeks. The trio of Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have terrorized defenses, while Vitinha, Neves, and Ruiz bring balance to midfield.

Predicted Line-up:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

As anticipation builds for this historic final, the stage is set for either Maresca or Enrique to make a defining statement — and to claim the first Club World Cup title of the new era.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...