“Esther Drops Bombshell: Lungu Was Banned from Leaving Zambia the Same Month He Travelled to Zimbabwe to Inaugurate Mnangagwa”

By A Correspondent | 13 July 2025

In a dramatic court filing before the South African High Court, former First Lady Esther Lungu has exposed a staggering contradiction: her husband, the late President Edgar Lungu, was officially blocked from travelling out of Zambia for medical treatment at the exact same time he was freely allowed to fly to Zimbabwe to attend Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial post-election inauguration.

The revelation came as part of a legal battle between the Lungu family and the Zambian Government over the burial arrangements for the late former President, who died of terminal oesophageal cancer in South Africa on 5 June 2025.

Esther Lungu submitted that on 7 September 2023, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Oliver Kalabo wrote to the former President refusing him permission to travel to South Africa for specialist medical reviews—permission that could have allowed for potentially life-saving surgery.

Yet, despite this official denial, Mr Lungu flew to Harare later that same month to attend the inauguration of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, following a disputed election marred by regional outcry and allegations of fraud.

“Had the late President Lungu been afforded the opportunity to consult with doctors during 2023, or at the latest early 2024, they would in all probability have been able to remove the tumour timeously,” Mrs Lungu submitted. “Unfortunately, due to the delayed access, the tumour had progressed to an inoperable stage.”

The former First Lady argues that the denial of travel for medical treatment in 2023 contributed to the fatal progression of Mr Lungu’s illness, ultimately leading to his death under palliative care in a Johannesburg hospital.

🔴 Travel Ban Exposed

The explosive detail raises serious questions about how and why Mr Lungu was restricted from seeking medical help abroad while being simultaneously permitted to undertake political travel across borders.

The court has now been presented with two conflicting actions by the Zambian government in the space of weeks:

August 13, 2023: Mr Lungu formally requests permission to travel to South Africa for routine medical review.

September 7, 2023: Request denied by Cabinet Deputy Secretary Dr Kalabo.

Late September 2023: Mr Lungu flies to Harare, Zimbabwe, for Mnangagwa’s inauguration.

Legal observers say this inconsistency may raise constitutional questions about selective enforcement of travel restrictions on former heads of state.

⚖️ Burial Tug-of-War

The new disclosures come amid a court showdown in South Africa, where Zambia’s Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha is seeking to compel the return of Edgar Lungu’s remains for a state funeral.

But Esther Lungu argues the application is “legally unsustainable” under South African law and that the state has no jurisdiction over burial rights on foreign soil.

“The applicant has no legal standing or enforceable right in South African law to compel the repatriation,” she insists.

The Lungu family prefers a private burial in South Africa, citing both Mr Lungu’s medical journey and ongoing tensions with the Zambian state.

Mrs Lungu insists that South African law must take precedence, and in the absence of explicit written instructions from Mr Lungu regarding burial, the next of kin—herself—has the legal right to decide.

🔺 TAKEAWAYS:

🔴 Travel Ban Contradiction: Allegation that Edgar Lungu was barred from travelling for medical reasons yet he freely travelled for political events.

🔴 Medical Delay Led to Death: South African doctors confirmed they could have removed the tumour if seen earlier in 2023.

🔴 State vs Family Battle: Zambia wants a state funeral; the family wants a private burial in South Africa.

🔴 Jurisdictional Clash: South African court will decide whether Zambian authorities can dictate burial arrangements.

🔴 Legal Precedent in Focus: Case may set new standards for cross-border state claims on burial rights of former leaders.

📌 DEVELOPING…

More revelations are expected as the court proceedings continue in Johannesburg. Questions remain over why medical access was denied to a former head of state while political travel was facilitated — and whether political motives played a role in the decisions that may have cost Edgar Lungu his life.

