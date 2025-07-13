Ghosts Torment Zvishavane Residents

By A Correspondent

Terrified residents of Maglass in Zvishavane are living in fear amid reports of unsettling paranormal activity believed to be linked to disturbed graves in the area.

According to Zvishavane 24/7, strange sightings and ghostly apparitions have become a regular occurrence near a group of cottages built on land that was once used as a burial ground.

Witnesses claim they have seen mysterious figures at night and heard unexplained noises.

Some residents say they have even been chased by what they describe as spirits, while others report hearing a haunting voice repeatedly asking, “Where is my grave?”

The fear stems from allegations that five graves were disturbed when the land was developed after being sold by a local mining company.

Since then, the community believes the spirits of the deceased have been restless, causing panic and sleepless nights.

The unexplained happenings have left the neighbourhood shaken, with many now afraid to walk past the area after dark.

