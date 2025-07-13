Killer Zivhu Endorses Mnangagwa 2030 Agenda Amid Deepening Zanu PF Infighting

By A Correspondent

Former MP and controversial Zanu PF figure Killer Zivhu has thrown his weight behind the push to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in office until 2030 — a move that critics say would defy Zimbabwe’s constitutional term limits.

Zivhu, who has long had a tumultuous relationship with the ruling party’s leadership, made the remarks on Saturday in support of the Zanu PF Women’s League, which recently called for Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond his second and final term as outlined by the constitution.

In a cryptic and defiant social media post, Zivhu dismissed internal opposition within Zanu PF, suggesting younger party members were being sidelined by senior figures rallying behind Mnangagwa.

“Zuva haribudi rimwe riripo,” Zivhu said, loosely meaning “Only one sun can shine at a time.”

He continued: “Vanodaro zvavo amai, vavona kufarisa kwanga koita vana vaduku mumusangano. Chasungwa nana mai chasungwa — 2030 yasungwa muchivhunu kuti ngaaa, chizororai zvenyu vaya vaya vemisoro mikuru,” — a clear jab at senior party members reportedly resisting the 2030 agenda.

(Translation: “The mothers [Women’s League] have spoken; they’ve seen how these younger ones were becoming too ambitious in the party. What has been sealed by the women is sealed. 2030 is set in stone, and those with big heads can go and rest.”)

Zivhu’s remarks come amid intensifying factional battles within Zanu PF, as various camps position themselves for a post-Mnangagwa era. The constitution currently bars the President from seeking a third term, but growing calls from party loyalists to extend his rule have sparked outrage among opposition figures and civil society.

Despite his previous expulsion from Zanu PF in 2020 over alleged misconduct, Zivhu remains an influential voice, often echoing populist sentiments that resonate with grassroots supporters — while ruffling feathers in the party’s upper echelons.

As debate rages on, the spotlight is now on whether the ruling party will formally push for constitutional amendments or continue to rely on internal endorsements to legitimise the 2030 agenda.

