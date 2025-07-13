Machacha Throws Tagwirei Under the Bus as ZANU PF Factions Clash Over Central Committee Imposition

By A Correspondent-ZANU PF Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha has distanced the party leadership from the controversial co-option of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close business ally, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, into the ruling party’s Central Committee—describing him as “nothing more than a party supporter.”

In a heated interview with ZimEye‘s Simba Chikanza, Machacha struggled to justify Tagwirei’s elevation, amid allegations of unconstitutional procedures and deep factional rifts between the Mnangagwa and Constantino Chiwenga camps.

Tagwirei’s appointment has sparked outrage both within the party and among the public, with critics accusing Mnangagwa of using ZANU PF structures to entrench his personal and business interests. The controversial businessman—widely regarded as Mnangagwa’s financial enabler and frontman in opaque fuel deals and state tenders—was co-opted by Harare Province into the Central Committee, bypassing the constitutional requirement for long-standing and active membership.

When pressed on the basis of Tagwirei’s co-option, Machacha deflected:

“He has been a supporter of the party for many years; standing with the party through thick and thin… he fought hard to make sure the economy stabilises,” Machacha said.

However, Chikanza challenged Machacha, citing ZANU PF’s constitution and an internal circular dated 5 June 2025, which stipulates minimum qualifications for Central Committee appointments—including demonstrable leadership service and structural membership. Machacha refused to acknowledge the document, dismissing it as “from your own head,” and failed to clarify whether Tagwirei met any formal party criteria beyond informal support.

The controversy has reignited internal tensions in ZANU PF, with speculation rife that Tagwirei’s forced inclusion was orchestrated by Mnangagwa loyalists and resisted by members aligned with Vice President Chiwenga. Chikanza hinted at previous incidents in which Tagwirei was ejected from party meetings and suggested that his presence in formal structures continues to provoke disquiet in the Chiwenga faction.

When asked directly if Chiwenga opposed Tagwirei’s inclusion, Machacha claimed ignorance:

“Myself I am not aware that he is opposing… he has not disclosed such to us. You seem to know so much better than us.”

The interview ended abruptly after Machacha failed to answer questions about whether the party was circumventing its own constitutional processes to protect Mnangagwa’s business cronies.

Tagwirei’s entry into the Central Committee comes as Zimbabwe’s political elite prepare for a possible ZANU PF elective congress, where control of strategic party organs will be crucial in the succession battles unfolding behind closed doors. His presence is widely seen as an extension of Mnangagwa’s grip on the party—provoking resistance from factions who view the businessman’s influence as toxic to party unity and democratic procedures.

