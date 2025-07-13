Masvingo Residents Mourn Councillor Tafara Masimba…

By A Correspondent

The City of Masvingo is in mourning following the death of Ward 7 Councillor Tafara Masimba, a respected community leader and veteran opposition figure who played a pivotal role in local governance.

He passed away at his Rujeko home on the night of 12 July 2025 at 11:50 PM after battling health complications. He was 50.

Councillor Masimba was elected in the 2023 municipal elections under the leadership of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa. His political journey, however, stretches back further — he also served as Ward 7 chairperson during the era of the late MDC founding president, Morgan Tsvangirai.

In his tribute, Masvingo Mayor His Worship Councillor Aleck Tabe hailed Masimba’s dedication to public service and his impact on the community.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of Councillor Tafara Masimba,” said Tabe. “His contribution to our city was marked by humility, hard work, and unwavering commitment to the residents he served.”

Mayor Tabe described the late councillor as “a committed public servant who dedicated his life to uplifting the lives of the people of Ward 7.”

“Councillor Masimba represented the aspirations of the people of Rujeko with integrity. He worked tirelessly to bring development to his ward and was always ready to serve, even in difficult circumstances,” the mayor added.

On behalf of the City of Masvingo, Tabe extended his condolences to the Masimba family, fellow councillors, and residents of Ward 7.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and community during this painful time,” he said. “May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

