Masvingo Ward 7 Councillor Tafara Masimba Dies

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Masvingo – The City of Masvingo is mourning the death of Ward 7 Councillor Tafara Masimba, a long-serving opposition politician who passed away on the night of 12 July 2025 at his home in Rujeko.

Councillor Masimba, who was elected in the 2023 municipal elections under the leadership of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, succumbed to health complications after a period of illness. He was 50.

Masimba had a long history of public service, having previously served as Ward 7 chairperson during the era of the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) founding president, Morgan Tsvangirai.

In a heartfelt statement, Mayor of Masvingo, His Worship Councillor Aleck Tabe, described Masimba as “a committed public servant who dedicated his life to uplifting the lives of the people of Ward 7.”

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of Councillor Tafara Masimba,” Tabe said. “He died peacefully at 11:50 PM at his home after a long battle with health challenges. His contribution to our city was marked by humility, hard work, and unwavering commitment to the residents he served.”

Mayor Tabe praised the late councillor’s legacy and dedication to democratic values. “Councillor Masimba represented the aspirations of the people of Rujeko with integrity. He worked tirelessly to bring development to his ward and was always ready to serve, even in difficult circumstances,” he said.

The mayor also extended condolences to Masimba’s family, fellow councillors, and residents of Ward 7. “On behalf of the City of Masvingo, I express our deepest sympathies. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and community during this painful time,” said Tabe.

Details about funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace,” added Mayor Tabe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...