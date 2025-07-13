Mnangagwa Signals Desire to Stay Beyond 2028…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ignited fresh debate over Zimbabwe’s presidential term limits after delivering a speech strongly suggesting he intends to remain in power beyond 2028 — the year his second and final term is supposed to end under the Constitution.

Addressing the ZANU PF Women’s League National Assembly at the party’s headquarters in Harare on Friday, Mnangagwa avoided any mention of retirement or succession, instead doubling down on his administration’s long-term national agenda.

“The theme of this Session, ‘Breaking Barriers, Futures, Women’s journey towards Vision 2030’ is a call to action and guides us all on the critical importance of diligently executing the work of the Party and Government,” Mnangagwa said, pointedly aligning himself with goals that extend well beyond his current term.

Observers noted that his repeated references to Vision 2030 — a national development blueprint that concludes two years after his term ends — is part of a growing narrative positioning Mnangagwa as indispensable to its delivery.

“As the Government, we stand committed to overcoming the challenges encountered by women and communities as a whole. To this end, we continue to prioritise the implementation of empowerment programmes and projects for women,” he said, adding: “This is a critical building block for the development and growth of our nation.”

Though the President made no direct mention of a third term, his rhetoric left little doubt that he sees himself leading the country through to the decade’s end.

“We must develop and build it ourselves. No one else has that responsibility to build our country,” he said — a comment many interpreted as an implicit rejection of any future leadership transition.

Inside sources in the party say Mnangagwa has been rallying ZANU PF structures to fully embrace the “2030 Agenda” as a long-term mission that justifies continuity in leadership.

At the Women’s League gathering, he further praised women’s contributions to the national vision and challenged them to stay mobilised.

“I challenge you, the women, to use these positions for the strategic overall well-being of all women. No place or woman must be left behind,” he said. “As we march forward to Vision 2030, all barriers that hinder women’s progress, such as gender-based violence and child marriages, among others, must be broken.”

While the Constitution limits the presidency to two terms, analysts say Mnangagwa may be laying the groundwork for an extension — either through a referendum or constitutional amendment — similar to moves made by other long-serving African leaders.

Whether such a bid will be embraced by the public or spark resistance remains to be seen. But what is increasingly clear is that for President Mnangagwa, Vision 2030 isn’t just a development plan — it’s his political justification for staying in power.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...