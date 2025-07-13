President Mnangagwa in Malabo

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea Presidential update

The updates on Africa’s Heads of State and Business Leaders landmark Breakfast Meeting at the 7th African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting currently underway in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Unlocking the continent’s USD $3.4 trillion economic potential requires more than just good policies on paper. The future of African economic integration hangs in the balance with focus also on the critical mission of financing and facilitating seamless movement of people, goods, and services across Africa.

Before the summit commenced, President Mnangagwa interacted with his host, Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

