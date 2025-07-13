Ramaphosa places Mchunu on paid leave

Spread the love

Breaking News

President Ramaphosa establishes commission of inquiry to probe the allegations made by General Mkhwanazi.

Commission will be led by acting deputy chief Justice Madlanga..

Interim report expected within 3 to 6 months

Senzo Mchunu placed on special leave.

Lawyer and member of ANC member Firoz Cachalia will be acting Police Minister..

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave, following explosive allegations of political interference and links to organised crime.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...