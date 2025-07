Today President Ramaphosa is scheduled to speak to the nation

Spread the love

Ahead of the national address today, the Minister of Police has made a move.

Under-fire police minister Senzo Mchunu has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant him special leave as calls grow for his immediate removal following allegations that he is associated with criminals who are in possession of state secrets.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...