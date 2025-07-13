Two Killed in Tragic Mine Explosion in Mazowe

Mazowe, Zimbabwe – July 12, 2025

A tragic explosion at Kwayedza Investments Mine in Mazowe has claimed the lives of two men, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 11, 2025, as the victims were reportedly warming themselves around a fire within the mining compound. Without warning, an explosion erupted, killing one of the men instantly. The second victim was rushed to a hospital in Concession, where he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blast. Police are yet to confirm what caused the explosion, though speculation is mounting over the possible presence of explosive materials improperly stored or discarded near the fire.

“The incident resulted in the deaths of two men… One victim died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries upon arrival at a hospital in Concession,” read a statement issued by ZRP on its official social media platform.

The tragedy has sparked fresh concerns over safety practices and hazard management at small- to medium-scale mining operations in Zimbabwe, many of which continue to operate with minimal regulatory oversight.

More details are expected to be released in due course as investigations continue.

