Two Zimbos Die In Car Crash On Their Way to Jah Prayzah Concert

OTTAWA, Canada – Two Zimbabwean nationals based in Canada, Anotida Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe, tragically lost their lives in a fatal car crash in Edmonton on Saturday night.

According to preliminary reports, the pair was travelling to attend the Ndini Mukudzeyi concert by popular Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah when their vehicle reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, leading to a fatal accident. Both men died on the spot.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Zimbabwean diaspora community in Canada, with tributes pouring in on social media as friends and family mourn the untimely loss.

