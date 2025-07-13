UK envoy hails opening of new Bulawayo Visa Centre

THE United Kingdom has opened a second visa centre in Bulawayo to complement the one in Harare.

British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pete Vowles said the new centre is a milestone in strengthening ties between the UK and Zimbabwe.

The premium application centre is at Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel and operates only on Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

The first centre in Harare has been operational since November last year.

Said Ambassador Vowles: “The opening of our new visa centre in Bulawayo marks a significant milestone in strengthening ties between the UK and Zimbabwe.

“It will make travel more accessible for people in the southern region and open new pathways for trade, tourism, and investment.

“Most importantly, it reflects our commitment to deepening people-to-people connections and supporting the growing demand for partnership between our two nations.”

VFS Global head for Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Alok Singhal, said they were pleased to further expand their network of conveniently located touchpoints for UK visa customers in Zimbabwe, with the launch of the new centre in Bulawayo.

“This new centre enables us to serve the growing number of travellers to the UK, offering the same comfort, convenience, and best-in-class services as our world-class visa application centre in Harare,” he said.

VFS Global is a partner to UK Visas and Immigration since 2003.

Customers who submit their documents and enrol biometrics at the two centres can enjoy a number of complementary value-added services offered by VFS Global such as document upload assistance, notification services on the status of their applications and courier return of documents.

In the past, Zimbabweans residing in Matabeleland used to travel to Harare and this meant that they spent more in search of visa service

