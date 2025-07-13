UK Judge: Olinda Chapel Unfairly Fired Worker After Complaining About Tytan’s Se***l Comments

By A Correspondent

Reading, UK – July 13, 2025

A 30-year-old manager has won a landmark unfair dismissal case after she was abruptly fired just two days after accusing her boss’s husband of sexual misconduct, a tribunal has ruled.

Amber Stoter, a former employee of Gain Healthcare, told the Reading Employment Tribunal that she was “stunned and devastated” when CEO Olinda Chapel-Nkomo terminated her employment a mere 48 hours after she raised a formal complaint.

According to tribunal documents, Ms Stoter alleged that Tytan Nkomo—husband to Mrs Chapel-Nkomo—made repeated inappropriate remarks toward her, including calling her “my property” and “my girlfriend.” In one documented incident, after she posted a work-related photo captioned “working hard in the sun,” Mr Nkomo replied:

“That’s not the only thing you make go hard.”

Ms Stoter reported the behaviour, expecting a professional resolution. Instead, the tribunal heard, she was called into a sudden meeting with Mrs Chapel-Nkomo and fired.

In its ruling, the tribunal found that the CEO viewed the complaint “as a problem” rather than addressing it with the seriousness it deserved. The dismissal, it concluded, was retaliatory and unlawful.

“The dismissal was not only procedurally flawed but motivated by a desire to silence a complaint,” the tribunal judge wrote.

Ms Stoter is now set to receive financial compensation for unfair dismissal, and she told reporters outside the tribunal:

“I stood up to protect myself from sexual harassment, and I was punished for it. Today’s ruling proves that women deserve to be heard and protected—not fired.”

This ruling comes just days after Mrs Chapel-Nkomo publicly announced she was walking away from her marriage with Tytan, calling the decision “extremely heavy and brokenhearted,” and accusing her husband of actions “deemed unforgivable.”

While the couple’s personal drama has played out on social media, the tribunal’s decision now places a professional scandal squarely in the public spotlight, raising questions about workplace ethics and abuse of power in leadership roles.

Gain Healthcare has not yet responded to requests for comment.

📷 [Attached image above] shows Tytan Nkomo visibly emotional at his wedding with Olinda Chapel-Nkomo — a ceremony now overshadowed by public scandal and legal disgrace.

💼 Stoter’s win may set a precedent for employer accountability in SME healthcare settings across the UK.

Story developing…

