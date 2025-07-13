We Deserve Protection Too- Sex Workers Demand Support as NAC Warns of Rising STI Crisis

Spread the love



By A Correspondent, MAZOWE – The National AIDS Council (NAC) has sounded the alarm over rising cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV, among vulnerable populations—calling for urgent action to protect sex workers who continue to be sidelined by the health system.

Speaking during a Sex Worker Symposium held in Mazowe this week, Bindura District AIDS Coordinator Mr. Agrippa Karuru stressed the need for a collective national response grounded in health equity and inclusion.

“We must all work together to stop the spread of STIs,” said Karuru. “This includes promoting consistent condom use, regular STI screening and non-discriminatory treatment.”

Hosted by Springs of Life Zimbabwe (SLZ), the two-day event brought together sex workers, healthcare practitioners and civil society groups to tackle the persistent stigma, harassment, and healthcare exclusion sex workers face.

Karuru warned that punitive attitudes and lack of access to safe, confidential services are worsening Zimbabwe’s public health outlook.

“Sex workers often fear seeking services due to harassment or judgment, which increases their vulnerability,” he said. “We must build systems that protect, not punish.”

Participants at the symposium voiced deep frustration over how they are treated, both in society and within the healthcare system.

“We are human too. We want to be healthy. We want to be safe,” said one sex worker who requested anonymity. “But every time we go to a clinic, we’re judged or chased away. How can we protect ourselves like that?”

Karuru said addressing these gaps is critical to Zimbabwe’s ability to meet its health targets, including the 95-95-95 UNAIDS goals and Sustainable Development Goal 3 on Good Health and Well-being.

SLZ Executive Director Maud Nyemba said the symposium was not just about information-sharing but about empowerment and survival.

“This isn’t just a health issue. It’s about human rights. We need to listen to sex workers, respect their voices, and design policies that reflect their realities,” she said.

As STI rates climb, health officials say it is no longer just a question of medical response—it’s a test of whether Zimbabwe is willing to protect the rights and dignity of its most marginalised citizens.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...