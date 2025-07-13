ZANU PF Commissar Admits Tagwirei Is Just A Supporter, Nothing More | FULL INTERVIEW

Interview on Sunday- Munya Machacha and Simba Chikanza

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha has announced saying the tenderpreneur, Kuda Tagwirei is nothing else beyond a party supporter.



He was speaking to ZimEye’s Simba Chikanza when he said Tagwirei is a member and supporter. The following was the interview-



Chikanza: Sorry Comrade Machacha I’ve woken you up. I wanted to ask you, on what basis you co-opting Mr Tagwirei, is it because of the car that you got?

Machacha: who am I talking to who is talking nonsense?

Chikanza: you’re talking with Simba Chikanza from ZimEye, you are co-opting him when it is not constitutional in the party called ZANU PF.

Machacha: He was co opted, by Harare Province, if they choose the person that they want who are you to say he mustn’t be co-opted?

Chikanza: But the documents (and the constitution )?of ZANU PF does not allow this.

Machacha: Are you the one who now explains the constitution of ZANU PF, while you are ZimEye?

Chikanza: but it is written down.

Machacha: Where?

Chikanza: It is written down.

Machacha: Where?

Machacha: Show me the records you keep referring to while failing to show me.

Chikanza: I am giving you. What about General Chiwenga; is he not opposing?

Machacha: Ahh.

Chikanza: Yes I am not as ZANU PF person, what of Gen Chiwenga?

Machacha: Myself I am not aware that he is opposing, he has not disclosed such to us. You seem to know so much better than us.

Chikanza: why was Tagwirei removed from the meeting last time?

Machacha: because there is a date that has been set to do that.

Chikanza: Aaah Cde Machacha- 5 June 2025.

Machacha: you are now knowing ZANU pf better than others.

Chikanza: Aah Cde Machacha, circular to all ZANU PF provinces,

Machacha: when the process is done, it shall be told.

Chikanza: Cde Machacha, I have sent you documents, 5 June, qualifications for appointment to the central committee.

Machacha: that is from your own head all that there is nothing like that.

Chikanza: are you telling me that this document is fake?

Machacha: Which one?

Chikanza: this one which is instructing that these requirements need to be adhered to, of membership.

Machacha: So who told you they not been adhered to?

Chikanza: What else has he been except that cell membership that you have been describing?

Machacha: What did you say?

Chikanza: I said beyond that membership that you once said that he was a cell member of Borrowdale .

Machacha: he has been a supporter of the party for many years; standing with the party through thick and thin in very difficult times when some of you were calling for sanctions, he fought hard to make sure the economy stabilises. So.

Chikanza: so all a person needs to enter is to become a supporter? So all some of us need to do is to just become supporters and we have entered the structures soon after that?

PHONE CUT

