ZRP Officer Among Armed Robbers in Violent Gold Mine Heist in Mbire

By A Correspondent

Mbire, Zimbabwe – A member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is among ten suspects arrested for a daring armed robbery at MMC Mining Syndicate along the Katope River in Mbire, Mashonaland Central, in a case that has shocked authorities and the public alike.

According to a police memorandum dated 11 July 2025, the suspects—some clad in full police uniform and armed with AK-47 rifles—stormed the gold mine on the night of 9 July under the pretense of conducting official investigations.

“At around 2000 hours, a vehicle approached the mine. Chadamoyo Rugwaja, the mine security officer, confronted the occupants. One of the men, dressed in full police uniform, claimed they were officers on official inquiry and demanded that all workers be gathered in one place,” reads part of the police memo.

The gang, which included armed men and others in civilian clothing, rounded up the workers and demanded cash and gold from mine employee Chimanga, who handed over US$5,000 and 15 grammes of amalgamated gold under duress.

They then abducted two complainants, loaded approximately 50 kilogrammes of gold-laced carbon into a Honda Fit, and attempted to flee. A female mine worker managed to escape and alerted mine manager Bernard Arikadara, who quickly organised a pursuit.

Mine workers intercepted one of the gang’s getaway vehicles, prompting three of the robbers to flee into nearby bushland. Another vehicle later arrived, and one of the suspects fired seven rounds, deflating two tyres on the pursuers’ vehicle and forcing them to abandon the chase.

The robbers eventually dumped the two abducted workers at Masoka turn-off before fleeing toward Mushumbi Pools. A police reaction team later intercepted one of the gang’s vehicles on the Mushumbi-Kanyemba road. The suspects escaped on foot, abandoning the car with the keys still in the ignition.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Tawanda Chihwani, a serving member of the ZRP Support Unit. Chihwani is accused of stealing two AK-47 rifles and full police regalia from the New Parliament Support Unit base in Harare.

He later led investigators to a bushy area in Nyamhara Village, Chief Chitsungo’s area, where weapons, uniforms, nine stolen mobile phones, sacks of gold carbon, explosives, and other police-issued items were recovered. Also recovered were identity documents, a spent cartridge from the robbery, and 74 EMEX explosives.

Authorities say the total value of stolen property is estimated at US$7,650, with around US$1,000 worth recovered. A .303 rifle taken from the mine remains missing. Two Honda Fit vehicles used in the robbery were also recovered—one abandoned and extensively damaged by mine workers.

Police confirmed that several suspects remain at large, and efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining stolen property and apprehend the fugitives.

