AMH application challenging remand placement dismissed

Spread the love

Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo on 11 July 2025 dismissed an application by Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) challenging placement on remand on charges of undermining the authority of or insulting the President.

According to The Standard weekly edition of 13 – 19 July 2025, the magistrate ruled that the State had established reasonable suspicion that an offence had been committed.

AMH was represented by its editor-in-chief Kholwani Nyathi.

The charges emanate from a satirical article published by AMH’s weekly Zimbabwe Independent titled: When you become a mafia state.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawo had argued that the satirical article in question insulted and undermined President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Defence lawyer Chris Mhike had argued that AMH’s placement on remand amounted to criminalisation of journalism and a violation of democratic principles, including the rights to free expression and access to information.

Faith Zaba, editor of the Zimbabwe Independent, was arrested and released on bail on similar charges.

Nyathi is expected back in court on 29 July 2025, together with Zaba, where the State intends to apply for the consolidation of the charges.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...