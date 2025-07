Another FC Platinum Player In Terrible Road Accident

Spread the love

FC Platinum winger Oscar Bhebhe has been involved in a road traffic accident, the club has confirmed.

Bhebhe reportedly sustained a broken hand and is currently receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

This unfortunate incident occurs just under two weeks after the tragic death of teammate Brian Banda, who lost his life in a car crash on the Zvishavane-Bulawayo highway.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...