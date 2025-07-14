Biya -92 eyes eighth term

President Paul Biya officially announced on his social media accounts on Sunday, July 13, that he will run for an eighth consecutive term in Cameroon’s upcoming presidential election. At 92, Biya is Africa’s second-longest serving head of state and one of the oldest leaders in the world. If re-elected, he would be 99 years old by the end of the next mandate. His decision has drawn concern and criticism, particularly as Cameroon continues to grapple with major internal crises, including the unresolved Anglophone conflict and worsening economic challenges. What are your thoughts?

