Businesswoman In Alleged Name-Dropping Storm, Accused Of Using Mnangagwa”s Name to Win Govt Contracts

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwean businesswoman Clarice Ndakaitei Mandangu is facing serious allegations of leveraging high-level political connections to bypass customs regulations and improperly secure government contracts, multiple sources have revealed.

Sources within government departments say Mandangu routinely receives preferential treatment in her business dealings, with senior officials intervening to expedite her requests. A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Standard procedures don’t apply to her cases. There’s always direct intervention from above.”

Mandangu is accused of using her influence to evade standard vehicle importation procedures, resulting in significant revenue losses for the state. Companies linked to her have allegedly secured multiple government contracts despite failing to meet qualification criteria. Investigations show that a construction firm associated with Mandangu was awarded a major road infrastructure tender without the required experience. Several vehicle supply contracts were also reportedly granted to her affiliates under questionable circumstances, with stronger competing bids ignored.

Sources describe an atmosphere of fear among officials handling Mandangu’s cases. Junior officers who questioned procedures were reportedly transferred or sidelined, while mid-level managers admitted to approving irregular requests out of fear of reprisals. Several officials claimed they received “clear instructions from above” to process Mandangu’s requests without scrutiny.

Sources within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) allege that Mandangu has repeatedly invoked the names of senior government officials and the First Family to intimidate customs officers and facilitate the smuggling of high-end vehicles into the country without paying the required duties.

In one recent incident, Mandangu reportedly collaborated with Regina Chinamasa, a Commissioner at ZIMRA, to clear a state-of-the-art vehicle suspected to have been smuggled.

Zimra has not responded to questions send to their official email.

Insiders say Chinamasa used her high-ranking position to override standard clearance procedures, allowing the vehicle to pass through with minimal scrutiny.

“Recently, they came with men claiming to be from the President’s Office to facilitate duty exemption for her vehicle with South African registration,” said one source.

Another official added, “She claims that she is untouchable.”

Mandangu could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Repeated efforts to obtain comment from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission were also unsuccessful.

