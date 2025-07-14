Chamisa’s Enduring Popularity Rattles Zanu PF

By A Correspondent-The enduring popularity of Nelson Chamisa continues to shape Zimbabwe’s political landscape, with his image now dominating campaign posters in the Chikomba Ward 10 by-election—even though he is not on the ballot.

Independent candidate Tawanda Muchenje has boldly featured Chamisa’s image alongside that of the late Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Amos Reza, whose tragic death in a motorbike accident triggered the July 26 by-election. The move has sparked panic within Zanu PF ranks, prompting the party’s candidate, Tafadzwa Mukandi, to lodge a complaint with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

“An independent candidate should not ride on someone else’s popularity,” Mukandi protested during a Zec-led multi-party liaison meeting. “Voters might think Chamisa endorses him, which is not true.”

But Muchenje’s campaign team insists Chamisa’s image reflects the values the candidate represents. “We’ll use whatever resonates with the people,” said campaign manager Emmanuel Punungwe. “Chamisa’s leadership still inspires many.”

This growing trend of independent candidates using Chamisa’s image—even after his departure from CCC—underscores the former opposition leader’s deep-rooted influence, particularly in rural communities. Despite being sidelined by a 2023 internal party coup led by self-styled secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, Chamisa’s political vision continues to animate the aspirations of aspiring leaders.

Ironically, even Tshabangu has used Chamisa’s image in party communications—an admission, perhaps, of the former CCC leader’s unrivaled appeal.

Zec’s Chikomba district elections officer, Todd Chibengwa, said the commission has no control over such campaign content unless a formal complaint is submitted by the person whose image is used.

Mukandi, who lost to Reza in the 2023 general election, is now making a third bid for the seat—this time facing a rival who has tapped into Chamisa’s powerful political brand.

