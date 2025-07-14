Chelsea Make History: Blues Become First Club to Win ALL Major Trophies After FIFA Club World Cup Triumph

Sports Correspondent
In a stunning display, Chelsea have etched their name in the footballing record books by becoming the first club to win all major trophies available. The Blues delivered a convincing 3-0 victory over PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup final, capping an incredible achievement.
Cole Palmer was the star of the show, scoring two first-half goals and assisting Joao Pedro’s strike, which sealed the win before halftime. Enzo Maresca’s side dominated the match, capitalizing on defensive lapses and controlling the game both physically and tactically.
The win completes Chelsea’s unprecedented trophy haul, which now includes:
- Premier League
- FA Cup
- EFL Cup
- Champions League
- Europa League
- Conference League
- FIFA Club World Cup
PSG captain Marquinhos praised Chelsea’s game plan, acknowledging the gap in execution. “They knew how to exploit the spaces and mistakes we made,” he said in the post-game press conference.
This historic achievement cements Chelsea’s status as one of the greatest clubs in football history.