Chiwenga Warms Up for Power

By A Corrrespondent-Acting President Constantino Chiwenga is increasingly asserting his presence and legacy in the absence of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is currently in Equatorial Guinea for the African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting.

On Saturday, Chiwenga took centre stage in Gweru, commissioning the newly built Gweru Diocese Pastoral Centre—a landmark Catholic Church facility that will serve as a spiritual and administrative hub in the Midlands Province. The event, marked by solemnity and symbolism, also featured the ordination of six new priests under the guidance of Bishop Rudolf Nyandoro.

Though framed as a religious occasion, the high-profile ceremony allowed Chiwenga to project leadership, vision, and statesmanship at a time when the political terrain is increasingly defined by internal Zanu PF succession battles.

“This Pastoral Centre is more than just bricks and mortar,” Chiwenga said in his keynote address. “It is a testament to foresight, leadership, and unwavering faith.” His words, while directed at the church, echoed broader political undertones of a man keen to etch his legacy beyond his military past.

The centre was first envisioned during Bishop Nyandoro’s Silver Jubilee celebrations last year and has now materialised with Chiwenga at the helm of its launch—an act seen by analysts as symbolic of a calculated effort to align with faith-based institutions and community leadership.

The ordination of six priests—Reverends Kudzai Mabhena, Gerald Dube, Brian Kanyai, Reynold Machirori, Carlos Masiya, and Calvin Mbenene—added further gravitas to the occasion. Chiwenga lauded them for choosing a path of sacrifice and service.

Masvingo Diocese Bishop Raymond Mupandasekwa urged the new priests to uphold integrity and defend Christian values—a message resonating far beyond the church as political posturing continues in Harare.

The ceremony reinforced Chiwenga’s positioning as not just a deputy, but a national leader laying the foundation for a broader political future.

