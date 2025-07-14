Homeless Again: Fire Destroys Daisy Dube Children’s Home in Chipinge

A tragic fire has devastated the Daisy Dube Children’s Home located in UCCZ Mt Selinda Mission Hospital, Chipinge, leaving the homeless children, homeless.

The children’s home, run by the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe, provides shelter and care to orphans and abandoned children. Established in 1955 by Daisy Dube, the home has been a haven for vulnerable children in the community.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire might have been caused by a candle left unattended, highlighting the need for enhanced safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

