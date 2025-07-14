HORRIFIC CRASH: Two Zimbabweans Die in Canada En Route to Jah Prayzah Show

By A Correspondent

EDMONTON, Canada – Tragedy struck the Zimbabwean community in Canada on Saturday night after two Zimbabwean nationals, Anotida Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe, lost their lives in a fatal car accident in Edmonton.

The duo was reportedly travelling to attend the “Ndini Mukudzeyi” concert headlined by popular Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah when the accident occurred. Details of the crash are still emerging, but Canadian authorities have confirmed that the incident happened on a major highway outside Edmonton.

Friends and relatives have taken to social media to express their heartbreak, describing the two as “humble, hardworking brothers” who were passionate about Zimbabwean music and culture.

“This is a devastating loss. Anotida and Edmore were full of life, and they were looking forward to the show. None of us can believe they’re gone,” said one mourner in a post on Facebook.

The Ndini Mukudzeyi tour, which has drawn large crowds of Zimbabweans in the diaspora, was set to continue this weekend, but there are now growing calls within the community to dedicate the Edmonton leg of the concert to the memory of the two men.

Jah Prayzah’s management has yet to issue an official statement, but sources close to the musician said he was “deeply shaken” by the news.

Zimbabweans in Canada are now rallying together to support the bereaved families, with community leaders reportedly launching a GoFundMe campaign to assist with repatriation or funeral arrangements.

“This is not just a loss for the families; it is a loss for the entire Zimbabwean community in the diaspora,” said another community member.

Further details, including the cause of the crash, are expected to be released by Edmonton police as investigations continue.

