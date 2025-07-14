How to Make Homemade Colostrum Substitute for Calves and Kids

By Dr Trywell Muzerengi

In situations where a newborn calf or kid is not receiving enough milk from its mother—or if there is no foster animal available—homemade colostrum can be a lifesaver. This simple mixture provides essential nutrients and antibodies crucial for the survival and early development of young livestock.

Here’s a quick and effective method to prepare a basic colostrum substitute using readily available ingredients:

Ingredients:

Fresh Milk – Use whole cow’s milk, preferably unpasteurised for maximum nutritional value.

Egg Yolks – 2 yolks per litre of milk (these provide extra protein, fat, and immune-boosting nutrients).

Instructions:

Pour the fresh milk into a clean, sterilised container or dish. Break the eggs and separate the yolks. Add the yolks to the milk. Mix thoroughly until the yolks are fully blended into the milk. Feed the mixture to the newborn animal immediately using a clean bottle or feeding device.

This colostrum substitute is meant for emergency use when natural colostrum is unavailable. While it does not fully replicate the complex immunity profile of natural colostrum from the mother, it provides vital proteins, fats, and nutrients to help the newborn build strength in the critical first hours of life.

Note: It is always best to use natural colostrum when available, as it contains species-specific antibodies necessary for early immunity.

However, this homemade recipe is a practical and accessible option for small-scale farmers in resource-limited settings.

