Jah Prayzah Mourns Fans Killed in Canada Crash

By A Correspondent

Award-winning Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah has expressed profound grief following the tragic car crash that claimed the lives of two of his fans in Canada on Friday night.

The victims, Anotida Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe, were on their way to attend Jah Prayzah’s Ndini Mukudzeyi concert in Edmonton when their vehicle reportedly failed to navigate a sharp bend, resulting in a fatal accident.

In a heartfelt Facebook post on Sunday, Jah Prayzah, born Mukudzeyi Mukombe, shared his sorrow with fans and the families affected.

“Ndarwadziwa zvikuru neshoko randafumira kugamuchira. I have learnt of the passing of two young fans of mine, Anotida Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe, who lost their lives in a tragic car accident while on their way to one of our shows in Canada,” he wrote.

“They had travelled far, simply to share a few hours of music and connection with us. To think they never made it to that moment hurts in a way I cannot explain.”

Jah Prayzah, who is currently on tour, added that he is mourning alongside the families and promised to visit them upon his return to Zimbabwe.

“Ndirikurwadziwa nekuchema pamwechete nemhuri dzavo. A journey that was planned to create only good memories became a journey that only left us with grief,” he continued.

“To their families: may you be comforted. Ndinonamatira nyaradzo inobva kuna Mwari panguva ino yakaoma.”

He closed his message by praying for their souls to rest in peace:

“Mweya yavo ngaizorore murugare.”

The incident has left fans both in the diaspora and at home shaken, with many expressing condolences and solidarity with the bereaved families.

