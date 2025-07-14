Jah Prayzah Speaks On His Canada-Zim-Students Show Horror Crash

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter-Afro-fusion star Jah Prayzah, real name Mukudzeyi Mukombe, has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic deaths of two Zimbabwean students—Anotida Kimberly Maziriri and Eddmore Mafuwe—who died in a horrific car crash in Canada while on their way to attend his concert in Edmonton on Saturday night.

The show marked the opening of the Canada leg of Jah Prayzah’s Ndini Mukudzeyi World Tour, with a second performance scheduled for Toronto the following night. The two students died on the spot in an accident that occurred just hours before the eagerly anticipated concert.

In a heartfelt statement released on Sunday, Jah Prayzah said the loss had left him devastated:

“Ndarwadziwa zvikuru neshoko randafumira kugamuchira. I have learnt of the passing of two young fans of mine, Anotida Maziriri and Eddmore Mafuwe, who lost their lives in a tragic car accident while on their way to one of our shows in Canada. To think they never made it to that moment hurts in a way I cannot explain.”

He added that he would personally visit the bereaved families to offer condolences upon returning to Zimbabwe.

“Ndirikurwadziwa nekuchema pamwechete nemhuri dzavo… Mweya yavo ngaizorore murugare.”

Families Mourn and Appeal for Support

The families of the deceased have described the loss as a devastating tragedy that has torn their lives apart. In a moving tribute titled “In Loving Memory of Anotida”, the Maziriri family said:

“Anotida was a bright light in our lives — kind, loving, and deeply cherished. This sudden loss has left our family devastated.”

In the wake of the tragedy, GoFundMe campaigns were launched by family friends to raise funds for the repatriation of the bodies to Zimbabwe. The response from the Zimbabwean diaspora and international community has been swift and generous.

As of 5pm Zimbabwe time on Sunday:

201 donors had contributed 5,993 Canadian dollars (40% of the CAD15,000 goal) to the fund for Anotida, led by Aisher Magomo .

had contributed (40% of the CAD15,000 goal) to the fund for Anotida, led by . 83 donors had contributed 3,243 Canadian dollars (22% of the goal) for Eddmore’s repatriation, in a campaign coordinated by Tinashe Mazibiye.

A Promising Future Cut Short

Eddmore Mafuwe, originally from Arlington Estate near Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, had relocated to Canada in 2022 to pursue a degree in Engineering at Thompson Rivers University, a public research university in Kamloops, British Columbia.

His family, in a campaign titled “Help Bring Eddmore Mafuwe Home to Zimbabwe”, wrote:

“We are deeply saddened to share that Eddmore Mafuwe tragically passed away in a car accident on July 11. We are raising funds to return his body to Zimbabwe so his family can lay him to rest with dignity.”

Grief Ripples Through the Community

The tragic deaths have cast a dark cloud over what was meant to be a joyous celebration of Zimbabwean music and culture abroad. Social media platforms have been flooded with condolence messages, with fans, friends, and strangers alike mourning the loss of two vibrant young lives whose dreams were cut short.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...