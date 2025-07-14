Marry Mubaiwa Dismisses Shingi Kawondera’s Claims, Demands Evidence in Public Debate Challenge

By A Correspondent – Retired footballer Shingi Kawondera has come under fire from his ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, after making a series of explosive allegations against her during a recent podcast interview.

Kawondera claimed Mubaiwa played a role in the loss of his wealth, including his alleged stake in Pioneer Gas—a company he says was taken from him through forgery involving the late businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure. Kawondera also asserted that Ginimbi and Marry only met after he introduced them.

“Before, ndisati ndadaro, vaisazivana… Vakatozotanga kuzivana through inini,” he said in Shona, suggesting their relationship was facilitated by him.

Mubaiwa, speaking in an interview with journalist Simba Chikanza of ZimEye.com laughed off the allegations and expressed shock over what she called a fabrication of facts.

“How could I not have known Genius? His mother is my dad’s sister. So what is he saying? We weren’t strangers from a bottle store,” she said. “Genius and I were family.”

Mubaiwa dismissed claims that they co-owned a boutique in Eastlea, stating that she ran her own travel agency named “La Shell,” in honor of her late sister Michelle.

“That company was mine, and it was in honor of my sister. Everyone knows La Shell was a travel and tour company, not a boutique,” she clarified.

She also questioned Kawondera’s motives, saying:

“Why is he only talking about me? He was married before, married after. Why am I the only one he’s talking about? Is he looking for attention? For relevance?”

Addressing Kawondera’s claim that she ended his football career, Mubaiwa said, “How did I do that? I wasn’t involved in his football decisions. If he came back from Cyprus and couldn’t find me, what has that got to do with ending his football?”

Regarding the serious accusation of corporate theft and forgery involving Pioneer Gas, Mubaiwa demanded proof and urged Kawondera to take legal action instead of broadcasting unverified claims.

“If he has grievances, he should go to court. Some of Genius’s properties still exist. He can approach the estate and make a formal claim,” she said.

She also raised a key point about the validity of the accusations:

“He’s accusing the Registrar of Companies of fraud because all company changes are signed off by them. If his signature was forged, where’s the evidence?”

When asked if she would accept a public debate with Kawondera, Mubaiwa confidently replied:

“Let him come. I’ll face him.”

Despite the bitterness, Mubaiwa did acknowledge and appreciate Kawondera’s remarks that she had raised their daughter well and never deprived him of seeing her.

So far, Kawondera has not responded to Mubaiwa’s call for a public showdown, effectively backing down from the debate challenge.

