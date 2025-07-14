Minister Chadzamira’s Driver Leads Violent Disruption Of Sikhala Book Launch in Masvingo

By A Correspondent

MASVINGO – Chaos marred the launch of Job Sikhala’s biography in Masvingo on Friday, after violent scenes erupted—allegedly led by the driver of Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira.

The incident, described by witnesses as an “orchestrated assault on free expression,” saw dozens of suspected ZANU PF youths storm the Civic Centre, where the event was being held, tearing up copies of the book Footprints in the Chains, which chronicles the life of the detained opposition leader.

Former Masvingo Central MP Jeffryson Chitando, a former MDC legislator, strongly condemned the attack.

“I was really shocked when ZANU PF’s primitive, ideologically bankrupt, barbaric, mostly unemployed and overzealous thug youths disrupted Job Sikhala’s book launch in Masvingo City,” said Chitando. “The very reason why they tore thousands of books was unexplained.

I just hope Cde Ezra Chadzamira will come forward and pay on behalf of his driver who was the ringleader of the chaos.”

While the term “disruption” may understate the violent nature of the incident, eyewitnesses described the event as a deliberate attempt to suppress dissent and intimidate opposition voices. “This wasn’t just a disruption—it was an attack on freedom of thought,” said one attendee, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

Chadzamira has not yet issued a statement regarding his driver’s alleged involvement, sparking criticism over the silence of public officials in the face of politically motivated violence.

The attack is part of a growing trend of hostility toward opposition figures and critical narratives in Zimbabwe, with civic groups warning that such incidents reflect a shrinking democratic space ahead of future elections.

